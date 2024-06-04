Jumping International de La Baule – Officiel de France Welcomes Rolex Series

The prestigious Jumping International de La Baule – Officiel de France, following a successful premiere at CSIO Roma Piazza Di Siena, is set to host the next leg of the Rolex Series. This renowned event, known for its exceptional setting, unique atmosphere, and enthusiastic audience, will feature four days of top-tier sport.

The event, scheduled from Thursday onwards, will bring together the world’s top showjumpers for an exciting competition. With a total prize fund of €1,018,200 and eight classes, including seven counting towards world rankings, the 2024 edition promises thrilling action and strong emotions.

Thursday and Saturday will see the Prix FFE and Prix Saur, respectively, where the best riders will earn their ticket to the Rolex Grand Prix Ville de La Baule. The Barrière Nations’ Cup, a historic 5* event, will also qualify the top eighteen individual couples. Course designer Grégory Bodo will be in charge of designing the challenging courses throughout the weekend.

The highlight of the event, the Rolex Grand Prix Ville de La Baule, is scheduled for Sunday, June 9th, at 2pm. The competition will feature 50 riders, including French riders Roger-Yves Bost, François-Xavier Boudant, Simon Delestre, Kevin Staut, and French champion Cédric Hurel. They will compete to succeed Nicola Philippaerts, last year’s winner.

Pierre de Brissac, President of Jumping International de La Baule – Officiel de France, expressed his excitement about being part of the Rolex Series. He highlighted the event’s tradition and values, emphasizing the importance of creating synergy among the world’s finest competitions.

Don’t miss the chance to witness world-class equestrianism at the Jumping International de La Baule – Officiel de France, part of the prestigious Rolex Series. Join us in La Baule for unforgettable moments and a celebration of excellence in equestrian sports. Get accredited now for this remarkable event.