“June Is a Month of Revelation & War Portals”: Apostle Francis Amoako Attah Declares

Francis Amoako Attah, General Overseer of Parliament Chapel International, has declared the month of June as a critical spiritual window loaded with divine encounters, prophetic significance, and potential global upheavals.

Speaking passionately on Angel TV during a live broadcast on Tuesday morning, the outspoken preacher and self-described seer unpacked a detailed prophetic message for the nation and the world.

In his address, Apostle Amoako Attah emphasized that June, being the sixth month of the year, holds deep biblical and spiritual symbolism. “The number 6 is the number for man,” he declared.

“This is not just another month—it is a prophetic month, and we must treat it with seriousness.” He referenced Luke 1:26-28, where the angel Gabriel appears to Mary in the sixth month of Elizabeth’s pregnancy, heralding the coming of Christ.

According to the Apostle, this passage is a spiritual code for divine visitation and breakthrough.

Breaking down the name Gabriel, Apostle Amoako Attah explained its Hebrew roots—“Gab” meaning “man” and “riel” representing a divine figure or presence. He argued that Gabriel’s appearance without wings in Scripture suggests God Himself coming in the form of a man to deliver messages.

“This month,” he said, “God will speak, not just through dreams and visions, but through people—encounters that will shift destinies.”

He also warned that many people, including unbelievers and “aliens,” would experience strange encounters this month. “Things have been activated. The sixth month opens a spiritual portal, and a lot of hidden things will be revealed.” He cautioned believers not to fall into spiritual complacency, noting that many pastors “jump too much” and fail to discern biblical interpretation by revelation.

A Time of Prophetic Alignment and Angelic Activity

The Apostle further taught that every human is born with an angelic companion, citing Matthew 18:10 and the story of Peter’s angelic prison break in Acts.

“Children have angels who always see the face of the Father. When Peter was imprisoned, it was his angel that walked him out. Every person walks with an angel, but religion has blinded us from this reality,” he said.

With reference to Jeremiah 1:13, Apostle Amoako Attah described a vision of a boiling pot tilting from the north—interpreting it as a warning of pending danger.

“I saw myself on the sea. Either a crude oil pipeline, a navy vessel, or a fuel tanker is about to explode. The world should prepare; fuel prices will rise. The earth and the sea are in agitation.”

He went on to explain that the sea has “12 spiritual gates,” four of which, he claims, have already been opened since June 1. According to him, three more gates—linked to success, warfare, and divine purpose—are yet to open.

“One of these is the gate of spiritual warfare. The sixth and seventh months will be critical. Something that has never happened before will happen—either for good or bad,” he warned.

Prophecy and Geopolitics: A Global Warning

Perhaps most striking was Apostle Amoako Attah’s geopolitical prophecy. Looking beyond the current year, he predicted a volatile period between 2028 and 2030, which, he said, would serve as a “catalyst” for a possible third world war.

While he did not provide specific nations or timelines, he hinted that current global tensions would escalate if nations and leaders fail to seek divine guidance.

“This is not fear-mongering,” he said, “but preparation. We must understand spiritual timings. Nations must pray. Churches must awaken. God is speaking not only to individuals, but to governments.”

A Personal Touch: Honoring His Wife

The fiery sermon took a personal turn as the Apostle paused to honor his wife, Madam Mavis Amoako, on the occasion of her birthday. “The woman behind a man is the prophecy of his future,” he said, beaming with affection.

“Some women, when you marry them, they bring problems. But when God gives you the right woman, she becomes all the prophecy you need.”

He urged men, especially spiritual leaders, to choose their life partners wisely.

“There are women you cannot carry into your destiny. But there are others who unlock it,” he added, calling his wife a “gift from God” and his “spiritual anchor.”

Conclusion: A Month to Watch

The broadcast, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked wide-ranging conversations among Christians and the general public. While some viewers hailed Apostle Amoako Attah’s message as timely and revelatory, others questioned the implications of such sweeping spiritual claims.

Nonetheless, his core message remains clear: June is not an ordinary month. It is a time of divine visitation, spiritual warfare, and global realignment.

Whether through angelic encounters, prophetic revelations, or geopolitical shifts, Apostle Amoako Attah believes the world is stepping into a defining spiritual moment.

As he concluded the broadcast, he left viewers with a sobering challenge: “Watch. Pray. Discern. Heaven has opened something in this season, and only those with spiritual eyes will see it.”