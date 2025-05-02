June Jozy Releases New Tape “Mogya Ne Nsuo” A Journey Through Pain, Hope, and Resilience

Rising artist June Jozy announces the release of his deeply personal new tape, “Mogya Ne Nsuo”, available now on all major streaming platforms. This project is a raw and emotional exploration of struggle, survival, and the unshakable hope for better days.

“Mogya Ne Nsuo” which translates to “Blood and Water” dives into themes of hardship, endurance, and the power of a smile even in the face of adversity. With a soulful blend of storytelling and rhythm, June Jozy captures the essence of perseverance through each track.

Track List

1. Mogya Ne Nsuo

2. Dansini (feat. Boy Narh)

3. Yie Mbra

4. Money

5. War

6. Angel Dust

7. Koo Kummo

All songs were produced by Kelly Wtf, with mixing and mastering by Obongwe, bringing a polished yet gritty sound that perfectly complements Jozy’s vision.

“Mogya Ne Nsuo” is more than music it’s a statement of survival and faith in the future. Listen on all platforms here https://ditto.fm/mogya-ne-nsuo