Junior Para Athlete Benedict Opoku Abebrese wins Long Jump Gold at 2023 South African Championships

Ghana’s Junior Para Athlete Benedict Opoku Abebrese wins gold in the long jump category in the ongoing South African Championships jointly hosted by the South African government and the Commonwealth Sports. The Para-athletic games brought together athletes from 9 commonwealth countries including England, Kenya and Nigeria.

This event is in preparation for the the 2023 Trinidad & Tobago Commonwealth Youth Games to be held in in August 2023.

He will be the only Junior Para Athlete representing Ghana in the Commonwealth Junior Games.

A report from Dr Abena Tannor (Team Doctor, an international classifier for Para-sports and leader of Ghana contingent at the Commonwealth Federation GAPS program on going in Cape Town South Africa said “He beat the South Africa top long jump athlete who had a lot of experience. But again he can do better and win more medals with training and support.

Benedict’s Coach, Coach Emmanuel Anum Sowah who is a Para- Athletic coach says Benedict can do better than this when he puts in more effort with training before the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobago

Source Henry Larbi