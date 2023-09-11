Junior Ranks Recreation block named after late Trooper Imoro Sheriff   

The 154 Armoured Regiment, one of the three Units at the 3Garrison in Sunyani under the 15 Armoured Brigade, Ghana Armed Forces, has named the Junior Ranks recreation block after the late Trooper Imoro Sheriff.

Trooper Sheriff, a junior officer of the 154 Regiment, was killed by some unidentified individuals at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region in March 2023.

The newly-named facility, ‘CheckPoint 5566’ would serve as a dedicated space for relaxation and entertainment for young soldiers after a long day’s work.

At a brief ceremony to inaugurate the building at the 3Garrison at New Dormaa, a suburb of Sunyani, Lieutenant Colonel Kofi Obiri-Yeboah, the outgoing Commanding Officer, 154 Armoured Regiment, said the decision to name the building after Trooper Sheriff was to perpetually immortalise him at the Regiment.

He said that was significant in view of the circumstances surrounding the soldier’s death.

The name ‘CheckPoint 5566’ was chosen because Trooper Sheriff’s regimental number was 215566, saying the last four digits were thus adopted.

“We believe this building will serve as a lasting tribute to Trooper Sheriff, and we will always remember the sacrifice he made for our Regiment”, Lt. Col. Obiri-Yeboah stadigit

“The Regiment is awaiting justice for the young officer who lost his life in such a painful manner,” he said.

A CCTV surveillance system was also inaugurated for the Regiment as part of efforts to enhance security.