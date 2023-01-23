Jupitar explains his equality in the music industry comment

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician Michael Okine, better known as Jupitar, claims that his calls for equality in the music industry are not motivated by a dislike for other musicians.

Jupiter’s comments about Ga-speaking artistes not receiving equal support in the music industry have sparked outrage among industry insiders and some netizens.

But according to Jupitar, his comments were targeted toward getting fair treatment for all artistes in the music industry regardless of one’s ethnic background.

“We are in an industry with different ethnic backgrounds, but I feel some parts of it get more favour when it comes to promotion and publicity, irrespective of the effort you put into your public relations.

“But at the end of the day, we are all Ghanaians pursuing one course in trying to put the flag of Ghana on the map. I have recently played a couple of international shows trying to put Ghana on the map.

“So I feel like now, we all need equal attention in the industry, where each and every artiste will be treated fairly but it has nothing to do with hating others,” he said.

When asked about his plans for 2023, Jupitar said he plans to drop an Extended Play with some top international collaborations as well as continue his musical tour in Europe and the USA.