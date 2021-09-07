Jupitar opens up on milestone collaboration with reggae icon Busy Signal

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Jupitar has expressed his excitement over his landmark feature with Jamaican music icon, Busy Signal.

According to Jupitar, he really felt honoured to be on a song with a superstar who was adjudged Dancehall Artiste of the Decade (2010-20) at last year’s International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA).

The latest single titled “High Up” released last Friday saw the Dancehall/ Reggae icon recruit Jupitar on this electrifying dancehall song that is making waves worldwide.

“As musical artistes we need collaborations with big names in our respective genres and a Dancehall/Reggae artiste Busy Signal is an icon in that space and it’s a big milestone for me in my career.

“It would help me gain a lot of traction in the international market and expand my fan base across the world. I am so grateful to Root Vibes Production records for making this collaboration a reality and fans should enjoy this banger,” Jupitar told GNA Entertainment in an interview.

When asked about the growth of Ghana’s Dancehall/Reggae music over the past years, Jupitar has this to say: “Ghana’s dancehall is fast rising across the world and gradually we getting the needed attention and I’m happy with the growth of the genre but we need more collaborations like this with top Jamaican Reggae/Dancehall artistes.”

Jupitar disclosed that his much anticipated “The One Concert” has been scheduled for December 18, 2021 with top artistes from all over the world expected to grace the biggest Dancehall/Reggae concert in Ghana at the Fantasy Dome.