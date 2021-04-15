Reggae and Dancehall artiste Jupitar has released the highly anticipated visuals of ‘Star Life’ featuring multiple award winner, Shatta Wale.

The “Star Life” track is part of “The One” album which was released by Jupitar last month and continues to make waves.

The entrancing video captures the two top Ghanaian musicians cruising on Miami Beach, in a very colourful backdrop re-echoing the message of living a ‘Star Life’.

The video directed by Rock Davis is looking strong contender for video of the year and promises to rack impressive numbers across various music video streaming platforms.