Jupiter to represent Ghana at the International Arts festival in USA

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall star Jupitar is set to feature at this year’s International Arts festival in New Orleans, USA.

The award-winning Ghanaian musician is among a few international artistes selected to partake in this year’s festival, slated for October 2, 2022, at the Mandeville Wharf Crescent Park.

The International Arts Festival is a global music experience, with participating artistes showcasing the rhythms and also connecting with the thousands of fans.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Jupitar said he was elated to be selected to be part of this global music experience.

“I am looking forward to this music festival and I am poised to put up some energetic performances on the day because that’s what I am about.

“It offers me the opportunity to showcase Ghanaian rhythm and I would make Ghana proud come October 2,” Jupitar said.

Other top international artistes to perform at the festival include Steel Pulse, Nailah Blackman, Third World, and Marion Meadows, among others.

Jupitar added that he was currently working on an Extended Play to be released in the next few months.