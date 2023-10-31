Jurors in Accra embark on strike over unpaid allowances, poor treatment

The jurors of the High Court in Accra have gone on strike to demand their unpaid allowances and better treatment from the state. This strike has been in effect since October 26 and has resulted in the suspension of several court cases, including the trial of the 14 individuals accused in the death of Major Maxwell Mahama.

The jurors claim that their allowances are more than eight months overdue. This is not the first time they have taken action for the same reason, as they previously embarked on a similar strike in April 2023. In addition to their unpaid allowances, the jurors are also seeking state protection due to the risks they face while performing their duties.

An anonymous juror expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment they receive from the state. They criticized the Chief Justice and the lawyers they work with for not taking their concerns seriously. The juror highlighted that they put their lives at risk throughout the year and yet have not received any support for transportation or other expenses related to their work. Despite attempts to communicate their grievances to the Chief Justice and lawyers, they feel ignored and dismissed.

Furthermore, the juror accused the government of reneging on its promise to pay their allowances on time. They stated that the amount they were supposed to be paid was agreed upon, but the government has failed to fulfill its commitment. This lack of follow-through on the government’s part has exacerbated their frustration and discontent.

They feel undervalued and neglected by the state, leading to a halt in court proceedings and a call for state protection.