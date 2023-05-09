JUSAG invited to met NLC over intended industrial action

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has invited the leadership of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and other parties on Wednesday May 10, 2023, over the Association’s planned strike.

The invitation is under Section 139 of the Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651).

In a letter, the Association alleged that the delay in approving the recommendation/advice of the Judicial Council on the review of salaries and related allowances among others had deteriorated the economic situation of members.

It said the Association had given the government up to Friday, May 12, 2023, for the approval else the members would commence actions leading to a total withdrawal of their services.

The statement said with the NLC’s intervention, the Association must stay any and or all intended action (s) and appear as scheduled.

It also said the respondent and its mandated representative should bring a formal response to the claims in the complaints as filed by the Association when attending the hearing.