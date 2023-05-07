JUSAG serves notice of intended strike action

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) says it will embark on indefinite strike action if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not approve and implement their salaries and arrears from January 2023.

JUSAG, in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Mr Abdulai Yakubu, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, said “We have given the President of Ghana up to Friday, 12th of May 2023 to approve and implement reviewed salaries with all the arrears from January 2023.”

Mr Yakubu referred to JUSAG’s letter dated May 5, 2023, and addressed to the President, which sought approval of the recommendation of the Judicial Council on the review of salaries and related allowances for staff of the Judicial Service in accordance with Article 149 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.

The letter indicated that even though the economic situation had deteriorated due to the adverse economic situation in the country, coupled with the withdrawal of the Cost of Living Allowance in December 2022, members had been patient for the past four months.

“The rank and file of our members are very much aggrieved and agitated,” the General Secretary said in the letter.

JUSAG reiterated its notice to the National Labour Commission and said if it did not receive approval by the stated date, members would wear red arm bands to work from May 15, 2023, for one week.

It further stated that “If no approval is received, by May 19, 2023, “we shall embark on indefinite strike.”

Leadership of JUSAG added that, “Respectfully, we wish to reiterate our appeal to the President of Ghana to act expeditiously to prevent any adverse consequences to justice delivery.”

At the National May Day parade in Bolgatanga, Mr Yakubu through the Ghana News Agency, called on government to, as a matter of urgency, review their salaries.

He said members of the Judicial Service, the third arm of government which rendered critical services, were not happy as their salaries had not been reviewed for two years, four months.

“We have exercised enough patience. The month of May is the month of ‘pay us our new salaries now; or we shall advise ourselves. We have gone through a lot, it is just for the President to give us the approval for the new salary,” he said.