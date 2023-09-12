JUSAG urged to embrace digitalization to boost justice delivery

Chief Justice, Mrs. Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, has called on the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) to embrace the digital revolution for effective service delivery.

She said the Rule of Law was the backbone of any country, as a result, the advancement of new digital technologies was impacting on all facets of society and the judiciary was not an exception.

Speaking at a JUSAG durbar held in Cape Coast, the Chief Justice said technology had become the fulcrum for enhancing transparency, effectiveness, and access to timely justice.

The forum held on the theme: “Building the pillars of the justice in the Ghanaian justice system,” marked the Chief Justice’s first public encounter with JUSAG and the Judiciary at large.

The occasion also coincided with the Chief Justice’s 61st birthday celebration and an awards ceremony for 25 retirees of the Service in the Central Region.

The awardees were presented with certificates and refrigerators for their meritorious services.

The Chief Justice, said the judicial system was gradually shifting from automation to an e-justice system to link all relevant actors in the justice space, giving them the opportunity to run virtually.

“An effective e-justice system makes clever use of digital technologies, information, communication, and knowledge management techniques to improve citizens’ access to justice whilst enabling efficiency, effectiveness, and time delivery of justice.

“In effect, it reduces financial and time-saving cost which means reduction of the cost of justice, and enhanced data security and high-quality legal datasets,” she indicated.

That, she said, will minimize the chances of corruption, speed up proceedings and facilitate the capacity to handle more cases with fewer staff.

The Chief Justice said the judiciary had worked hard over the years to improve the legal framework in which it operated to uphold the highest standards in justice delivery.

Touching on infrastructure, she however, she said the deplorable nature of some court premises and the lack of residence for judges had been a challenge to effective justice delivery.

For that matter, she promised her resolve to facelift the judicial infrastructure as part of efforts to bring justice delivery closer to the people.

Particularly, she veiled off moves to relocate the Cape Coast Complex and commended her predecessors for their tremendous effort in that regard.

“Let me assure you that I have made my inquiries, and I am going to make it my singular priority to ensure the Cape Coast Complex moves to a new court facility very soon.

“I am hopeful that infrastructure development will motivate the judiciary to work harder and promote the rule of law in the country,” the Chief Justice assured.

The Chief Justice also advised staff of the Service not to indulge in practices that undermine the smooth delivery of justice.

She said, although their conditions of service were not the best, that must not provide them with an incentive to be corrupt but always remain resilient.

Mr. Samuel Afotey Otu, President of JUSAG commended the Chief Justice, for her ingenuity and exceptional leadership towards improving the judicial system and pledged to work with her and management to rebrand the Judicial Service and build upon the successes chalked over the years.