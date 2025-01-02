JUSAG Urges Immediate Approval of Revised Salaries and Threatens Industrial Action Over Delays

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) has expressed urgent concern over the delay in the approval of revised salaries and allowances for its members, warning of potential industrial action if the matter is not resolved swiftly.

In a statement signed by the National President, Joseph Afotey Otu, on December 31, 2024, the association highlighted that the Judicial Council had completed its review of the salary and allowance structure and submitted its recommendations to the President for approval, in line with Article 149 of the Constitution.

However, Afotey Otu expressed frustration over the delays, which have prompted JUSAG’s National Executive Council to formally petition Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to expedite the approval process. He noted that, as of December 30, the official feedback indicated that the matter was receiving the President’s attention, with the reports having been forwarded to the Minister of Finance for an update on the status of the request.

Despite this, JUSAG has made it clear that it is closely monitoring the progress and has prepared a range of industrial action strategies that it may resort to if the government continues to delay the approval and implementation of the revised salary structure.

“We are keenly monitoring the progress. We have also mapped out a number of industrial action tools that could be activated should the government unduly delay the approval and implementation,” the statement read.

The ongoing delay has raised concerns within the association, with members anxiously awaiting the implementation of a new salary structure that they believe is crucial for the welfare and motivation of judicial service staff.

Read full statement below:

