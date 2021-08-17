Just Eat Takeaway.com first-half loss widens as revenues climb

Online food delivery marketplace Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET.L, GRUB), which completed the acquisition of US- based Grubhub in June, reported Tuesday that its first-half net loss after tax widened to 486 million euros (572 million dollars) from last year’s loss of 59 million euros.

Operating loss was 355 million euros, compared to loss of 11 million euros a year ago.

Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA was negative 190 million euros, compared to last year’s positive 205 million euros.

Revenue climbed to 1.77 billion euros from last year’s 675 million euros. Pro forma revenue grew 47 per cent to 2.61 billion euros from last year’s 1.78 billion euros.

Proforma revenues grew 52 per cent on a constant currency basis.

Pro forma orders were 546.8 million euros, up 51 per cent from the previous year.

Further, the company reiterated its guidance for the full year 2021.

The company continues to expect order growth, excluding Grubhub, above 45 per cent year-on-year; GTV, including Grubhub on a combined basis, in a range of 28 billion euros to 30 billion euros; and adjusted EBITDA margin, including Grubhub on a combined basis, in a range of minus 1 per cent and minus 1.5 per cent of GTV.

The company also reiterated its intention to monetise its 33 per cent stake in iFood if an appropriate offer is made that reflects the size and superior growth of this asset. The highest bid to date amounted to 2.3 billion euros and fell short of managements expectancies.