“Just Here Pub” donates to widows

Madam Gifty Cherry Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Just Here Pub has called on Ghanaians to show love and compassion to widows as they celebrate the birth of Christ.

She said widows are as normal as anyone of which society must treat them as such since anybody could be in that situation.

Madam Brown made the call when she donated food items, clothes and soft drinks worth over GHc100,000 to about 200 widows drawn from the OkaiKoi Constituency of the Greater Accra Region at Achimota.

The Chief Executive Officer also donated GhC500 each to the traders among them to help them to expand their businesses.

Madam Brown who herself is a widow, said she has been supporting widows since the establishment of her company about 30 years ago.

She said many more widows suffered for want of spiritual and material support and it was the responsibility of all to help them cope with their daily lives since the death of their husbands most often leave them in devastating conditions.

Madam Brown said the pain that widows go through could be greatly reduced if they get a little help from their friends.

Madam Brown said widows should be given an opportunity to learn some skills that would help them improve upon their lot and cater for some of their material needs.

Apostle Alex Mensah Kennedy, General Overseer of the Original Word Ministry commended the organization for their support for the widows.

He also charged the widows to use the items and the money judiciously to improve upon their standard of living.