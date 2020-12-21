Oracle on Monday announced that Cybereason adopted Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as its preferred platform to power the Cybereason Defense Platform and support its global expansion.

The two companies are working together to help protect enterprises against advanced cybersecurity threats at every endpoint and across the enterprise, the announcement said.

Powered by Oracle Cloud, Cybereason customers will benefit from a cloud-native architecture that secures endpoints on a global scale, and fast deployment through Oracle’s support of industry-standard, open-source tools like Terraform and Ansible, according to the announcement.

Oracle and Cybereason also entered into a partnership to jointly market and sell solutions.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Oracle to enhance our company’s cloud infrastructure … The Oracle Cloud global footprint will enable Cybereason to offer in-country hosting in more locations for meeting regulatory data sovereignty requirements,” said Lior Div, Cybereason CEO and cofounder.

Cybereason is a privately held, international company headquartered in Boston with customers in more than 30 countries. Enditem