Authorities in Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna on Tuesday said a group of unidentified gunmen attacked the Gbaja community in the state and killed seven people while four sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, said Samuel Aruwan, the commissioner for internal security and home affairs in the state, adding that security operatives have since launched an investigation into the incident.

He said the gunmen also abducted four people in the same area.

Between Dec. 18 and 20, at least 14 people were killed by gunmen in three local government areas of the state, according to official data.

The northern region of the most populous African country has witnessed unabated gunmen attacks that have left hundreds dead in recent years. Enditem