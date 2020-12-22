Sudan’s government on Monday decided to ban the entry of passengers from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa.

“All air carriers operating in Sudan have been notified to implement the decision as of Wednesday, Dec. 24 until Jan. 5, 2021,” said Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority in a statement.

The decision bans the entry of all arrivals from the three countries, regardless of their nationalities, whether through direct or indirect flights, it noted. Enditem