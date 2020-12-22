Sudan’s government on Monday decided to ban the entry of passengers from Britain, the Netherlands and South Africa.
“All air carriers operating in Sudan have been notified to implement the decision as of Wednesday, Dec. 24 until Jan. 5, 2021,” said Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority in a statement.
The decision bans the entry of all arrivals from the three countries, regardless of their nationalities, whether through direct or indirect flights, it noted. Enditem
Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.
Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505