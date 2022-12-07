Justice Ackah-Yensu, Justice Asiedu recommended for Supreme Court

The Appointment Committee of Parliament has by consensus recommended to the House for adoption and approval of Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament presented the report to the House on Wednesday.

Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy Speaker, Presiding as Speaker, subsequently referred the report to the House for consideration.

The report indicated that the two nominees had demonstrated dexterity in knowledge of the law and showed character and competence.

It said the duo had pledged to interpret the law without fear or favour and eschew partisanship in their rulings.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in accordance with Article 144(2) of the 1992 Constitution, communicated to Parliament the nominations of four Justices for appointment to the Supreme Court.

The Speaker, in accordance with Standing Order 172, referred the nominations to the Appointment Commitment of the House for consideration and report.

The nominees include Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.