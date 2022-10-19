Justice Gaewu reveals he is no more a member of the NPP

Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, a Justice of the High Court, and a nominee to the Supreme Court, has informed the Appointment Commitment of Parliament that he is no more a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said prior to his appointment as a High Court Judge, he tendered in his resignation letter on 16th September, 2020, to the Party’s Elders, which was received and subsequently approved.

Mr Justice Gaewu made this revelation on Wednesday in Accra at the sitting of the Appointment Commitment of Parliament to consider his nomination by the President as a Justice of the Supreme Court.

The President in July this year nominated for appointment as Supreme Court Judges

Mr Justice Gaewu together with Mrs Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, A Justice of the Court of Appeal.

Mr Samson Arhi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bodi asked Mr Justice Gaewu if he was given the approval to become a Supreme Court Judge and it happens that the Chief Justice empanelled him in a case involving the NPP and the Nation Democratic Congress (NDC) he would recuse himself from that case?

“Mr Chairman, luckily, I am not a member of the NPP for now. I am no longer a member of the NPP. I have sworn a judicial oath to do right to all manner of persons. If I am empaneled and to the extent that it will conflict with my ideas, I may ask to be recused,” he said.

It would be recalled that prior to his appointment to the bench, Mr Justice Gaewu contested as NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate for Ho Central in 2016 general election.