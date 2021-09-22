Justice Kulendi lauds Ghana Case Tracking System

Justice Yonny Kulendi, a Supreme Court Judge, has lauded the introduction of the Ghana Case Tracking System (CTS) as a tremendously important intervention that would help address some of the key challenges of the nation’s justice delivery system.

He noted it would facilitate much greater collaboration and coordination between and among the state’s justice service institutions, adding that “it will enhance transparency and reduce the impact of corruption on the process”.

According to him, by the virtue of the CTS, first implemented in 2018 “we can have a seamless system that tracks cases right from arrest through investigation, prosecution, conviction, rehabilitation and eventually release”.

Justice Kulendi was speaking on behalf of Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, the Chief Justice, at a day’s sensitization workshop on the CTS, organised jointly by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Crime Check Foundation and the Legal Resource Centre in Sunyani.

Attended by representatives of Civil Society Organisations, Municipal/District Assemblies as well as Departments and Agencies in the region, the workshop was to increase citizens’ awareness and understanding of the CTS and encourage stakeholders to advocate for its effective utilisation.

The Ghana CTS is an integrated case tracking information and notification system for the country’s justice sector, intended to support the government’s ability to effectively investigate and prosecute criminal acts.

Naturally, Justice Kulendi stated, since “a system is only effective as its implementation”, how as country, “we utilise the CTS will determine its impact on our justice delivery systems”.

Hence, he stressed the workshop and the other ones that would be held around the country were so important, saying citizens and stakeholders must therefore be fully engaged with the process of implementation.

“We must follow the process closely and demand the best from those in whose care it has been placed. Like every other civic duty, it won’t be easy or transient; it requires our long-term commitment if we are to realise its full benefits,” Justice Kulendi emphasised.

Assistant Superintendent of Prisons Johann Nartey, the Brong Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Prison Service, earlier in a brief remark expressed delight about the existence of the CTS because of its diverse importance for the nation’s criminal justice system.