Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta Rtd. Appointed Sole Inquirer Into Bulgarian Embassy Demolition

A retired justice of the High Court, Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta, has been appointed by the Minister of Land and Natural Resources as a Sole Inquirer into alleged demolition and development of a parcel of land belonging to the Bulgarian Embassy by a private developer.

Justice Ofori-Atta, who has vast experience in adjudication of land disputes, was tasked to undertake a full and impartial inquiry into the alleged encroachment and/or demolition of property on the land being used as the Bulgarian Embassy.

He is to make appropriate recommendations relating to the land to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources within seven days for the Minister to take consequential action on the matter.

The Sole Inquirer was also to inquire into the nature of interest in any land held or occupied by Diplomatic Missions in Ghana and inquire into any matter relating to land in which Diplomatic Missions in Ghana have an interest whatsoever; and make recommendations to Government within a month.

At the swearing-in of the Sole Inquirer in Accra, on Friday, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Sector Minister, reiterated government’s commitment to maintaining cordial diplomatic relations with Bulgaria and all other Diplomatic Missions in Ghana.

“Ghana and Bulgaria have long standing relations that we will not allow this issue to mar. Indeed, you will recall that in July 2007, it was President Akufo-Addo, then Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, who led a government delegation to Bulgaria, to deepen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

“The highlight of this visit was the signing of a Protocol for the establishment of Bilateral Consultations to promote friendly relations and co-operation between the two countries, a Protocol we very much cherish.

“Government is committed to maintaining the cordial relations it keeps with all diplomatic mission. It is for this reason that we have taken this matter seriously and broadened the scope to cover all land matters affecting diplomatic missions in the country.

“I have absolute confidence that, with the expertise and experience of the Sole Inquirer, I will be provided with the full facts and directions to enable me act on them decisively and comprehensively,” Mr Jinapor stated.

Justice Ofori-Atta, in his acceptance remarks, thanked the Minister for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to do his best to help resolve the matter.

Last Wednesday, March 16, 2022, Deputy Ministers of Lands and Natural Resources and Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio and Kwasi Ampratwum-Sarpong respectively, stormed the site of the said land in Cantoments, Accra, to order the private developer, Dr Adu Ampomah, to halt construction works on the disputed land until further notice.

Over the last couple of days, the encroachment and development of the land being used as Bulgarian Embassy has generated a lot of public interest and media attention with the Minority Caucus in Parliament raising concerns about possible diplomatic row between Ghana and Bulgaria.