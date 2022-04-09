Justice Robert Samuel Blay Is Patriot Whose Attributes Must Inspire Current Generation – Prez.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described late Justice Robert Samuel Blay as a patriot whose positive attributes must inspire the current generation to sacrifice for the country.

He said: “We are now heirs of this and other gallant men and women’s struggle to bring our nation thus far…an opportunity for this generation to use the platform to deliberate on present and future aspirations of our beloved Country.”

The President, who was the distinguished Guest of Honour at the maiden Right Honourable Justice R. S. Blay Memorial Lecture, said the exemplary memories and legacies of the late justice were also one that must be emulated.

The maiden lecture focused on “R.S. Blay, UGCC and the Struggle for Ghana’s Independence.”

President Akufo-Addo said: “I am very happy to move from Accra, where such lectures are usually held to come to Takoradi despite my tight schedule…We also recognize other parts of the country, and I am glad to identify myself with the Blays today and always.”

The President appreciated the children of the late Justice for organizing the lecture in honour of their father’s contributions to national development and the political history of the country.

“It is beautiful to have children who uphold the memory of a beloved father and honour him,” the President said.

Late Justice R.S Blay, affectionately called Papa Lawyer or Papa Blay was born in1901. After his law education in England in 1926, he became the first lawyer in Norma; founding and Vice President of the United Gold Coast Convention.

He became a justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, first President of the Ghana Bar, Speaker of the 1969 Constituent Assembly, and a Member of Parliament.

The late R.S. Blay was a member of the Watson Commission, Coussey Commission, and the Lands Commission among other distinguished state roles in his lifetime.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Paramount Chief of Esikado Traditional Area, who delivered the maiden lecture, alluded to his leader approach of the late Justice Blay to life, describing him as the “Gentlemen’s Gentleman.”

He said the late Justice epitomized the values, customs, attitudes and behaviour of Africans and the uniqueness of African.

Nana Nketsia V said such values and awareness of the contributions of people in Ghana’s independence struggle must simulate a national consciousness for positive advancement.

He said remembering the noble Justice R S. Blay must raise a consciousness of what must be followed as a people and what must be shunned to reach the pedestal of growth and development that such ambitious ancestors left behind.

Dr Mokowa Blay Adu-Gyamfi, daughter of the late political leader reminisced how lovely, caring, and protective their late father was.

She said: “Our father was always there for us and involved in our issues…; he even knew our friends.”