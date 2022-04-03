Justice RS Blay To Be Honoured On April 8

The maiden public lecture in honour of Justice RS Blay, a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana has been slated for Friday, April 8, at Bisa Aberewa Museum in Sekondi.

The late Justice Blay was the Speaker of the first Constituent Assembly of Ghana in 1969 and President of the Ghana Bar Association.

A statement by the organisers of the event and copied to the Ghana News Agency said apart from decades of public service and contributions to many sectors of Ghana’s development, Justice RS Blay was one of the Big Four, Pa Grant , Francis Awoonor Williams, Dr JB Danquah and himself, who initiated the idea of the United Gold Coast Convention and, therefore, a prominent founding member of the UGCC as its 1st Vice-President when it was inaugurated at Saltpond on August 15, 1947.

It said the maiden lecture which would be delivered by a distinguished scholar and Historian, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, the Omanhene of Essikado and chaired by Mr Freddy Blay, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, would not only focus on the unique contribution of RS Blay to the struggle for Ghana’s independence but also highlight the special role played by the workers and people of his home region and its capital Sekondi-Takoradi to the struggle.

“It will also provide the platform for objective and critical analysis of the varied and various contributions by Gold Coast and Ghanaian patriots whose sacrifices resulted in Ghana’s independence on March 6, 1957 under the leadership of the nation’s first Prime Minister, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,” it said.

“This will be an annual event which will provide a platform for conversations on both the past and contemporary history of Ghana.”