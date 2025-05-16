Justin Bieber Denies Involvement in Diddy Investigation, Urges Focus on Survivors

Pop star Justin Bieber has publicly addressed speculation linking him to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ongoing legal troubles, stating he is “not a victim” in the federal sex trafficking case against the music mogul.

The clarification comes after viral resurfaced videos showed a teenage Bieber in social settings with Combs, sparking online conjecture.

Bieber’s representatives confirmed his interactions with Diddy were strictly professional and social, primarily through Combs’ sons, with no involvement in the misconduct under investigation. “Justin emphasizes that the focus should remain on supporting actual survivors,” a spokesperson stated. The 30-year-old singer joins a growing list of celebrities distancing themselves from Combs, whose homes were raided by Homeland Security in March amid allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and drug offenses.

The statement comes as Combs faces multiple civil lawsuits, including from ex-partner Cassie Ventura, who alleges years of abuse. While Combs denies all claims, Bieber’s team has called for responsible media coverage centered on facts rather than speculation about peripheral figures.