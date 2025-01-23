Justin Bieber Sets the Record Straight After Unfollowing Hailey on Instagram

Justin Bieber caused a stir on social media when fans noticed he had unfollowed his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram.

The move quickly sparked speculation about the couple’s marriage, leading many to question if there was trouble in paradise. However, the pop star wasted no time in addressing the rumors, taking to his Instagram Story to clear the air.

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” Justin wrote, accompanied by a simple white background. “S— is getting suss out here.” His candid and humorous response quickly shut down the speculation, offering a reality check for fans who might have jumped to conclusions. The post, which was later deleted, left little room for ambiguity and reassured followers that there was no drama behind the move.

This clarification came just after the couple had shared a series of cheerful, cozy snapshots from their recent winter getaway, where they appeared to be in high spirits. The picturesque moments, filled with snow-filled landscapes and joyful smiles, suggested that their bond remains unshaken.

Despite facing ongoing rumors about a potential split or divorce, Justin and Hailey have maintained a united front. According to a source close to the couple, they laugh off the persistent gossip. “It’s annoying but just noise,” the insider told PEOPLE, reinforcing that the speculation is simply not worth their attention. For Justin and Hailey, the ongoing chatter is just that—background noise—as they continue to focus on their relationship and block out the distractions.