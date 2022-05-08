Justin Kodua Frimpong Salutes All Women, Mothers

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Lawyer Justin Kodua Frimpong, has on the occasion of Mothers’ Day been highlighting the sacrifices of mothers in Ghana and their zeal to ensure the welfare and safety of their families.

In a post on Facebook, he said; It is a special occasion today as the world salutes mothers and, indeed, all women. I add my voice to the million other voices that eulogize these wonderful companions, especially all and potential Ghanaian mothers.

Women are exceptional beings. They are the gateway to procreation, and the pivot of all our successes.

The 21st century women continue to proof awesome as they break the glass ceiling to find their place and feet in the areas of academics, politics, law, healthcare, entrepreneurship and business. Most contemporary Ghanaian women are excelling in engineering, information and communication technology, management and administration, and other fields which hitherto were preserved for their male counterparts.

Their involvement in these areas have been critical in reshaping and enhancing our socio-economic lives.

In spite of the demanding nature of these new roles assumed by our women, they continue to prioritize their traditional responsibility of keeping an inhabitable home for family.

You are worthy of celebration for all your contributions to our lives.

*Happy Mothers’ Day* to all and prospective mothers.

