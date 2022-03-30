Jutta Urpilainen To Visit Ghana, Reaffirm Strong EU-Ghana Partnership

EU Commissioner for International Partnerships, Ms Jutta Urpilainen, will pay a visit to Ghana on 30-31 March 2022.

This visit is to reaffirm strong ties and increasing partnership between the EU and Ghana, particularly in the domains of energy, green growth, youth entrepreneurship, and health and vaccines. Commissioner Urpilainen will also use the opportunity to sign a EUR 44.7 million financing agreement and officially launch the EU’s new programming priorities in Ghana for 2021-2027 together with Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta.

Commissioner Urpilainen will start her visit on 30 March by meeting H.E. President Nana Akufo-Addo and Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, at Jubilee House.

They will discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and consequences for geopolitics and global commodity prices, as well as the regional security situation in West Africa and Sahel. The Commissioner will also present the EU’s new Global Gateway strategy and several flagship programmes, such as the Global Green Bond Initiative and the Africa-EU Green Energy Initiative.

On 31 March, the Commissioner will meet with the Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta. They will discuss the global economic impact of the conflict in Ukraine and explored avenues for a stronger EU-Ghana partnership to sustain and stimulate green growth and job creation in Ghana. The Commissioner will emphasise that EU and Ghana are important trade partners, notably through the EU-Ghana Economic Partnership Agreement. Accra plays a central role for continental economic integration as host of the AfCFTA Secretariat.

The Commissioner will also take part in the signing ceremony of a EUR 44.7 million grant from the European Union and France to build irrigation infrastructure in Northern Ghana.

This will be followed by the launch of the EU’s Multi-Annual Indicative Programming (MIP) in Ghana for 2021-2027 together with the Minister of Finance and the nine Ambassadors of the EU Member States in Ghana (Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Malta, the Netherlands, Spain).

Commissioner Urpilainen will confirm the EU-Ghana programming priorities for the coming years, namely Green growth for jobs, Smart and sustainable cities, and Security and good governance.

This will be followed by a meeting with the Minister of Energy, Hon. Matthew Opoku Prempeh. They will discuss the Global Gateway strategy and prospects for further cooperation under the Continental Power System Masterplan.

They will also talk about the EU’s and Ghana’s ambitions and transition plans towards green energy including opportunities on renewable energy, notably green hydrogen, in line with the EU Green Deal.

Alongside these high-level meetings, Commissioner Urpilainen will also have the opportunity to engage with young entrepreneurs during her visit of Innohub. This is a business accelerator and investment platform supporting entrepreneurs in green and circular economy.

Given the EU’s active support for entrepreneurship in Ghana, Commissioner Urpilainen will dedicate a special moment to discuss challenges and opportunities offered by the dynamic Ghanaian business context. Several Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) from a variety of sectors – including cocoa and waste management – will share their innovative and green business ideas. They will underline how their businesses are improving communities’ livelihoods while contributing to the green transition.

Finally, the Commissioner will focus on health and vaccines as key shared priorities between EU and Ghana.

She will visit the laboratories of the Food and Drug Authority (FDA), which regulates local manufacturing of vaccines and is supported by the EU and Germany. As Team Europe, the EU and German Development Cooperation have recently joined hands to strengthen the FDA in this role.

Commissioner Urpilainen will confirm that Ghana is a priority country for the Team Europe Initiative on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines and Health Technologies in Africa (MAV+).