Laryea Kingston
Laryea Kingston

Mr. Laryea Kingston, former Black Star player has said welcome the rebirth of juvenile football in the country, describing it as the foundation of football.

Speaking at the launch of juvenile football in Accra, he said a football nation like Ghana can only go far through juvenile football.

“we all know that juvenile football is very important because you can’t build a house without a foundation and when we look at football, juvenile football is the foundation of all, I’m excited it is back, the most important thing is to make it stay,” he said.

He explained that management needed to provide some of the necessary materials for the players to succeed.

“It all depends on the management, team owners who are willing to the young ones in providing the necessary materials that some cannot afford because juvenile football in our time was more of like a charity since there was no funds coming from somewhere,” he added.

He said the young footballers should maintain focus so that they would be able to cope with the fast pace of development in the sport.

He said management should build a good relationship with the parents of the youth, because the players were still young and if there was a mutual relationship the parents would be comfortable leaving their children in their hands.

According him it was through juvenile football that he had the opportunity to excel in football.

“During our time, we had competitions from the districts to the regionals and winners later represent the region at the national level. Some of us were lucky enough to win the league and represented Accra at the regional level and we won as well. This is what gave us the opportunity to develop.” he added.

He said there was much profit to gain in juvenile football because players who passed that process was better and more experienced players as compared to those who did not get that opportunity.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleRed Cross donates to 22 girls with disability
Next articleAkyem’s Most Beautiful to showcase the rich culture of Akyem
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here