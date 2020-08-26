The Ghana Football Association (GFA) here on Tuesday launched a program aimed at unearthing young talented referees across the country.

The program, called “Catch Them Young Refereeing,” is designed to identify, educate, and train young talents aged 13 to 16 to officiate juvenile matches within their regions.

GFA President Kurt Okraku stressed the need to imbibe the needed values in referees at an early stage and train them to attain the highest level in the profession.

“If we want good referees who can compete with the best in the world at male and female competitions, then it is important to identify and start training them at an early stage,” he said.

He observed the FA would scout for talents across the country with a passion for refereeing and train them for the future.