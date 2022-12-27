Juventus ready to pay €45 million for Kudus Mohammed

According to reports, Serie A powerhouse Juventus of Italy has entered the bidding for Ghanaian talent Kudus Mohammed.

Following his performances in the just concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 22-year-old has been linked to numerous European clubs.

After playing an impressive part at the biggest football event in the world in the Arab nation, Kudus’ value has subsequently risen.

The talented forward has drawn interest from teams like Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Everton, and Arsenal.

Calciomercato reported that the Old Ladies saw Kudus at the world championship and are prepared to pay 45 million euros to sign the Ghanaian star from Ajax in January.

Despite the Black Stars’ early elimination from the Mundial, Kudus was a dynamic force for the team.

The youngster had two goals scored and one goal assisted.

Mohammed Kudus

Following Ghana’s early exit from the international competition, Kudus has rejoined his Ajax teammates.

Due to the fact that his current contract is valid until 2025, Kudus will be hoping to maintain his strong form when the domestic season begins on January 8.