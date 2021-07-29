Juventus squad in quarantine after positive coronavirus case

The Juventus squad is in quarantine after midfielder Hamza Rafia tested positive for the coronavirus, the Italian club said on Thursday.

Rafia plays for the under-23s, but has trained with the first team squad, a spokeswoman for the club said.

Players with a negative test will be allowed to continue training but are not allowed contacts outside of the group.

Serie A kicks off the 2021-22 season on August 21, with Juventus to play at Udinese one day later under their new coach Massimiliano Allegri.