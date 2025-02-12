Juventus Squeak Past PSV in Thrilling Play-Off Win

In a nail-biting Champions League play-off, Juventus managed to edge past PSV with a late goal from substitute Samuel Mbangula, underscoring the unpredictable drama of knockout football.

The Italian side, who had struggled in the group phase, made a strong early impression with chances created by Nicolas Gonzalez, Kenan Yildiz, and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Randal Kolo Muani. However, it was midfielder Weston McKennie who opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the area, capitalizing on a defensive lapse from PSV.

Mbangula’s arrival at halftime injected fresh energy into the Juventus attack. The young forward almost made an immediate impact when his powerful volley was narrowly cleared by PSV’s Ryan Flamingo. PSV’s resilience shone through when they found an equalizer through Ivan Perisic, who tucked a well-placed shot into the bottom corner—a goal that marked his first in the Champions League since 2020. After a lengthy VAR review over a disputed handball in the build-up involving Noah Lang, the goal was allowed to stand, keeping the tie finely balanced.

As the game neared its conclusion and the prospect of a stalemate loomed large, Mbangula rose to the occasion. His decisive finish from close range provided Juventus with the slender advantage they needed to secure the win. This result not only brings back memories of their earlier encounter in the group stage—where Juventus had dispatched PSV 3-1—but also sets the stage for an eagerly anticipated second leg at Philips Stadion on 19 February.

The match was a vivid reminder of the fine margins that define elite football. For Juventus, this narrow victory represents a significant morale boost and a testament to their ability to adapt under pressure. PSV, on the other hand, will rue missed opportunities as they prepare for a challenging return fixture. With both sides gearing up for what promises to be a closely contested battle, the tie is poised to deliver further excitement as the champions’ dream hangs in the balance.