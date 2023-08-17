JZyNO, the Ghanian based artist Making headways with Afrobeats

Singer JZyNO has endlessly had a long-term vision for his career, with an ambition to conquer the music world. He observes that, “Hiphop rappers, RnB singers and other artistes from different genres are all getting involved with afrobeat.

Jonathan Lee Pratt, popularly known JZyNO, is a Liberian Singer, songwriter and performing artist based in Ghana, He was Born on 3rd January, 1995 From Buchanan, Liberia.

He has been capturing the hearts of global listeners with unique sounds from songs like “fall down inside, “All you want”, “Onana”.

He debut Single “Butta My Bread” featuring Ghanaian musician, Lasmid Distributed by Universal Music Group, with over 100M streams across various platforms, is becoming one of 2023’s blockbuster songs in his country.

The Ghanaian Based Afro-pop artist, like every other artist listens to his favorite musician where he draws inspiration and motivation from, he listens to Kendrick Lamar, Wizkid, Bryson Tiller and Tiwa savage been his female Artist crush. He strides to Afrobeats and making headways to greatness.

Source : DeThrills Music