JZyNo’s next crowd-pleaser ‘Eyes On You’ featuring Camidoh, gets a release date

JZyNo has been a delight to watch this year, but his genius is far from over. The Liberian singer will join forces with Camidoh for his upcoming single ‘Eyes On You’ and fans can expect nothing but good vibes! The song is set for a September 22 release and poised to be an instant crowd-pleaser from JZyNo, following the unprecedented success of ‘Butta My Bread.’

The Afrobeats sensation took to social media to share the news with fans in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that read: “The dead receives more attention and flowers than the living, because regret is stronger than gratitude. JZyNo – Eyes On You ft. Camidoh drops 09/22/23.” His words quickly raised eyebrows and fans began to express enthusiasm about what is sure to be a chart-topper.

This is only right as JZyNo has been on a roll lately; he continues to rank high among the continent’s hottest songs and is dropping eye-catching numbers while at it. He is undoubtedly one of 2023’s biggest revelations, with Audiomack recently tagging him as Liberia’s next “Afrobeats king!” And with over 100M streams under his belt for his previous hit alone, JZyNo is set up to win. All this hype makes his collaboration with Camidoh more desirable, as the award-winning vocalist of ‘Sugarcane’ fame is also no stranger to dropping hits.

Since April, JZyNo has made headlines across Africa with ‘Butta My Bread’ featuring Lasmid. His name and music keep going places. He received a nod from Sarkodie and has ranked as high as #3 and #8 on Spotify’s Viral Hits Africa Top 20 and Shazam’s Afrobeats Top 200 charts, respectively. In addition, JZyNo went viral on TikTok in the millions and garnered a combined 9M views on YouTube for the song’s visualizer and official music video.

Get your calendars marked for September 22 and prepare to be blown away by JZyNo and Camidoh’s quality.