K-NET Asserts Dominance with Two Major Wins at GITTA 2024

K-NET, a leading broadcasting technology and IoT company in Africa, reaffirmed its status as an industry giant by securing two top awards at the 2024 Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

The company was honored as the Broadcast Technology Innovation Provider of the Year, while its founder and CEO, Richard Hlomador, was inducted into the Telecommunications Hall of Fame, joining an elite group of industry leaders recognized by GITTA.

K-NET is a key player in the NextGen Infrastructure Company (NGIC), a special purpose vehicle licensed as the sole wholesaler for 4G and 5G networks in Ghana. NGIC’s mission is to build and manage a nationwide shared 4G and 5G network, offering faster and more efficient services than individual operators could achieve independently.

Beyond its association with the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) platform, K-NET boasts extensive experience in establishing and operating shared infrastructure in both broadcasting technology and telecoms. Since its inception in 1996, the company has maintained a low media profile despite its significant contributions to Ghana’s digital landscape.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio

K-NET’s range of services includes:

Teleport Services: A state-of-the-art Satellite Teleport at McCarthy Hills in Accra, equipped with multiple Earth Station Antennae (ESA) and VSAT hubs.

A state-of-the-art Satellite Teleport at McCarthy Hills in Accra, equipped with multiple Earth Station Antennae (ESA) and VSAT hubs. Broadcasting (DTT, DTH, DAB): Providing infrastructure for digital TV and radio, with significant installations in Ghana and plans to expand in Togo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.

Providing infrastructure for digital TV and radio, with significant installations in Ghana and plans to expand in Togo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. Rural Telephony: Collaborating with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to deliver affordable connectivity to underserved communities.

Collaborating with the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC) to deliver affordable connectivity to underserved communities. Solar Power Plants: Investing in solar energy to power community-based smart cell sites.

Investing in solar energy to power community-based smart cell sites. Managed Services: Offering networking and communication solutions to a diverse range of corporate clients, including banks and government agencies.

Key Projects and Innovations

National DTT Head-end: K-NET manages Ghana’s National DTT infrastructure, ensuring seamless TV service across the country.

K-NET manages Ghana’s National DTT infrastructure, ensuring seamless TV service across the country. DTH Services: Partnering with entities like MultiTV and HD+ to provide high-quality direct-to-home television services.

Partnering with entities like MultiTV and HD+ to provide high-quality direct-to-home television services. DAB Infrastructure: Collaborating with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to implement digital audio broadcasting.

Collaborating with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to implement digital audio broadcasting. Rural Telephony: Providing solar-powered telecom towers to connect remote communities.

Providing solar-powered telecom towers to connect remote communities. Undersea Fibre Redundancy: Ensuring rapid internet service restoration during outages through strategic redundancy measures.

Global Impact and Partnerships

K-NET extends its influence beyond Ghana, providing services across Africa. The company supports global broadcasters like Canal+ and offers various satellite and teleport services. Its smart OB van can deliver live broadcasts from anywhere in the world, enhancing its capacity to cover significant events.

Commitment to Digital Transformation

K-NET’s dedication to digital transformation is evident in its ambitious projects and strategic investments. The company aims to bridge the digital divide in Africa, positioning itself as a critical player in the continent’s technological advancement.

By maintaining its silent yet powerful presence, K-NET continues to deliver innovative solutions that impact millions of people, reinforcing its role as a cornerstone of Africa’s digital future.