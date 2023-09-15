K-NET Showcases Its Technology at the IBC in Netherlands

Ghana’s leading media and broadcasting technology and infrastructure firm, K-NET is yet again placing the country on the world stage showcasing its superior industry technologies at this year’s International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The four-day event, slated for September 15 – 18, 2023 at the massive RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre, is under the theme “Transforming Media, Changing Expectations”. It stands tall as the world’s most inspiring content and technology event that draws together the global media, entertainment, and technology industry for a compelling live experience that enable attendees gain critical insights, share expertise and unlock business opportunities.

IBC is aimed at broadcasters, content creators/providers, equipment manufacturers, professional and technical associations, and other participants in the broadcasting, entertainment, and technology industry.

Some 1,700 exhibitors covering the creation, management, and broadcast of electronic media and entertainment, including world-leading brands and fast-growing start-ups are expected to showcase their offerings in 15 halls. Thousands of visitors are also expected from over 170 countries.

Ghana’s K-NET will be in Exhibition Hall 8, Booth A.46, where is it pitching its bespoke teleport technology ready to provide uplink services for any global broadcaster, which has audiences anywhere in Africa.

It is worthy of note that KNET already provides uplink services across Africa for the French global broadcaster, Canal+ among others, and it is looking forward to getting other such global content providers who have audiences in Africa onboard.

Apart from building Ghana’s DTT (digital terrestrial transmission), DTH (direct to home) and recently the DAB (digital audio broadcast) platforms, KNET also boasts of a world-class Satellite Teleport which is a satellite operator agnostic and has multiple Earth Station Antennae (ESA), Radio Frequency Transmitters (RFT) and multiple VSAT hubs which are fully integrated for various service delivery on any satellite.

On the back of that bespoke infrastructure, K-NET offers VSAT Hub Lease (HNO & VNO) Services, VSAT Managed Services, Space Tracking Station services, Earth Station Antenna Lease, 24/7 Global NOC with TAC assistance.

K-NET receives content from around the world through fibre on Zixi and SRT and distributes across Africa. The company also runs a smart OB (outside broadcast) van, which sits in Accra, but is able to receive live feed from anywhere in the world and deliver it in real-time to any part of the continent.

That and more, is what K-NET brings to the table at this year’s IBC.

Beyond displaying the most advanced media, broadcasting and entertainment technologies and content, IBC also sets the global agenda for the media and entertainment industry by featuring thought leaders from across the sector addressing the issues driving the M&E agenda.

Topics to be covered at IBC include the following:

Targeting Gen Alpha

Sustainable media and entertainment

Changing media landscape

Latest tech innovations

Social and environmental responsibility

Industry standards

Strategies for business

Game-changing innovations

Future of the industry

Accelerator Innovation

Here are some of the sessions in the Content Everywhere Programme at IBC:

The Future of Content Everywhere

The Power of Personalisation

The Rise of the Super Aggregator

The Business of Content Everywhere

The Art of Storytelling in a Multi-Platform World

The Role of AI in Content Everywhere

The Future of Live Sports in a Multi-Platform World

The Future of Advertising in a Multi-Platform World

