Internet and data service provider, K-NET has threatened to remove TV channels promoting activities of scammers, spiritualists, money doublers, and fraudsters from its Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms.

This caution follows the alleged killing of an 11-year-old boy by two teenagers believed to have been influenced by money rituals content on TV stations in particular.

The two boys, according to a police report, admitted to be influenced by a money ritual content they saw on TV.

The sad incident has generated a heated national debate with former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor blaming TV stations for “giving fraudsters and money doublers too much exposure.”

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stated that there are enough laws that empower the respective regulators to deal with the canker.

K-Net said in a statement that their attention has been drawn to the fact that some channels on their DTH platform use the medium to promote scammers, fraudsters, juju, and occultism, among others.

It said “While some of this content is alleged to have fueled two young boys to kill another yet younger boy, there should not have been any place for them on the platform in the first place.”

”We strongly advise that if you have been showing any of the content, then please cease and desist in order to restore the values of the platform,” it added.

The K-Net statement warned that any channel that fails to adhere to the directive and utilizes its bouquet license will be left without the cover and as such will be removed from the platform.

The statement also reminded the channels to abide by the recent Film Classification Public Announcement from by the National Film Authority, backed by the Development and Classification of Film Act 2016 – Act 935.

Meanwhile, the teens who allegedly murdered the 11-year-old boy are on remand and the fetish priests who allegedly instigated them to do the dastardly act has also been arrest.

The deceased has since been buried.