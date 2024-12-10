K.T. Hammond Rejects Election Defeat After Mocking Video Surfaces

A video showing media personality Captain Smart mocking former Member of Parliament K.T. Hammond has gone viral, sparking controversy in the aftermath of the 2024 Ghanaian elections.

In the video, Captain Smart repeatedly taunts Hammond, saying in the local dialect, “Honourable, you lost,” in reference to the Adansi Asokwa seat.

Hammond, who lost the parliamentary seat to Animli Dorgbadzi Dorani of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), responded by stating that he was not surprised by the mockery. He suggested that Captain Smart had long hoped for a defeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government and had anticipated such reactions.

Despite the video and the loss of his seat, Hammond has refused to concede defeat. In the December 7th elections, Hammond garnered 13,275 votes, while Dorani secured 14,229 votes. However, Hammond has called for a recount of the ballots, expressing his determination to challenge the results. When asked whether he would concede, he firmly told Joy News, “No, I will not concede,” maintaining his stance on the matter.