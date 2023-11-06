K.T Hammond urges NPP supporter to unite to achieve a common goal

Mr Kwabena Tahir Hammond, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adansi-Asokwa, has called for stronger unity among members in the NPP party to help achieve the goal of breaking the eight-year rule.

He said it was important for all party members and supporters to put aside whatever happened during the campaigns for the Presidential primary and work together as people focused on retaining power in the 2024 elections.

Mr Hammond, who is also the Minister for Trade and Industry was speaking to journalists after the presidential primary at Asokwa.

He said party members were not rivals or enemies against each other and the struggle for the leadership of the party was a normal process which attracted divergent views and opinions helping to rekindle the party structure and bring to the fore the ideas of everybody, especially those at the grassroots.

With the elections and their attendant acrimonies over, it was important for all members to come together and refocus on the main political goal, which was to retain power in the 2024 general election.

Mr Hammond pointed out that whatever happened during the political campaigns were all political gimmicks which needed to be put aside by all and work together to achieve the objectives of the party.

He said NPP was the only to manage the economy efficiently to bring development to the people, and the on-going transformation agenda needed to be continued to help improve the living conditions of the people.

Mr Hammond hinted that, the 2024 budget which would be presented to parliament on November 15 this year, would bring hope to Ghanaians and ushered in a new dawn of relief to the people.