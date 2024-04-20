K.Ytee Drops “Life” As He Rebrands

Budding Hip-hop Act Emmanuel Gyimah, formerly known as Ferrari Boy releases his first single of the year featuring Joey Blaq.

Dubbed “Life”, talks about life struggles and his personal experience as young artist in Ghana.

Link To Song https://kytee.fanlink.tv/Lifee

K.Ytee, born Emmanuel Gyimah, is a vibrant and talented musician hailing from Spintex a.k.a the Bank city in Ghana . Born in April 2002, K.Ytee’s journey into the music world came at an early age. Drawing inspiration from some of the greats like Sarkodie, J.Cole , Kendrick Lamar & Dave.

Growing up, K.Ytee was exposed to a diverse range of musical genres that permeated the Local sense. His unique style puts him on top of the list for up and coming acts who could go on to become greats. Within his music you’ll hear the experience he’s outlived whether it’s rap songs, love songs , drill songs he’s got something for everybody in his discography.