KAAF University, a private tertiary institution in Budumburam, Central Region, has launched a new logo following the receipt of a Presidential Charter, granting it full autonomy to award degrees.

The logo’s launch was preceded by a massive float involving over 6,200 students, who took to the streets of Budumburam, Kasoa, and Tuba in celebration.

Dressed in university-branded T-shirts, the students marched through the principal streets to raise awareness of the institution’s new status, marking a historic milestone.

The Presidential Charter, awarded on 19 December 2024, signifies a major transformation for KAAF University, which was previously affiliated with institutions such as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and the University for Development Studies (UDS) for various programmes.

With this recognition, KAAF University now has the legal mandate to confer degrees independently, without external affiliation.

Launching the new logo on Wednesday March 26, 2025, Vice Chancellor of KAAF University, Professor Herbert Kwabla Dei stated that the redesign reflects the institution’s renewed vision and independent status. A branding committee, comprising staff, students, and stakeholders, was established to oversee the transition.

Institutional Growth and Future Plans

Founded in 2006 by Michael Aidoo, KAAF University initially focused on engineering but has since expanded to offer programmes in business, law, nursing, and computer science.

Student admissions began in the 2008/2009 academic year, and the institution now has an enrollment of approximately 6,000 students.

The university has outlined ambitious plans for further growth.

Registrar Frimpong Okyere disclosed that infrastructural expansion is underway to accommodate the increasing student population.

He described the Presidential Charter as the highest form of recognition, affirming KAAF University’s commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and global competitiveness.

He also announced that the university plans to introduce a professional medicine programme, master’s programmes, and its first doctorate programme in the near future.

Student Excitement and Job Market Recognition

Reacting to the development, Mahama Abudu, President of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC), expressed gratitude to the university’s management for securing the charter.

He described it as a landmark achievement, assuring that it would enhance students’ job prospects both locally and internationally.

He noted that students had faced challenges obtaining transcripts from affiliated institutions, causing delays in job applications. “With this autonomy, those challenges are now a thing of the past,” he said.

The granting of the Presidential Charter, along with the unveiling of a new logo, marks a significant milestone in KAAF University’s evolution, positioning it as a fully-fledged, independent institution on the higher education landscape.