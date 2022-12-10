Kaana Manga Women Association organize 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Base Violence in UER

The Paramount Chief of the Navrongo Traditional area in the Upper East Region, Pɛ Dennis Aniakwoa Balinia Adda Asagpaare II, has observed that women have what it takes to help contribute to the mitigation of the current economic crisis confronting the nation.

The paramount Chief who challenged the women to believe in themselves that they had what it is to help address the current economic crisis, stressed that women were good managers of homes and have the potentials of managing resources judiciously.

The Paramount chief made the observation when the Kaana Manga Voluntary Women Association in the Navrongo Municapality paid visit to him at his Palace in Navrongo after embarking on a route match in the Navrongo Municipality as part of this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Base Violence.”

The event which was organized by Our Lady of Mercy Community Services (OLAM), a National NGO and sponsored by Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA)and the Germany Embassy in Ghana was on the theme” Unite ! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls”, attracted Kaana Manga Women Association and many young women in the Municipality and environs. Among the placards the women carried during route match read” Pass the Affirmative Acton Bill now and Violence Against Women and Children is a Violation Against Human Rights”

The Paramount chief noted that Ghanaian women over the years have demonstrated before that they are the major force to economic development and cited for instance their major contributions to the agriculture, the trade sectors among others..

He further entreated young girls who have been trained by OLAM and due for graduation in December this year to aspire higher to become economic independence and not depend on their husbands solely.

The Paramount Chief commended OLAM -for over the years of training majority of young ladies and widows in the municipality and its environs and said he was happy that majority of the beneficiaries have set up their own enterprises and had in turn engaged others.

As part of the evet, the Association presented a Communique read by the Chairperson, Mrs Florence Bobi to the Kassena-Nankana Municipal, who underscored the need to fast track the passage of the affirmative action bill , stringent punitive measures for people engage in rape cases and prioritization of women and children issues at the national and local levels.

Mr Benjamin Akurugu , Assistant Director one of the Kaseena -Nanakana Municipal , who received the Communique on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Adongo thanked the Kaana Manga Voluntary Women Association and commended them for their good works in the areas of advocacy programmes particular on gender issues.

He gave the assurance that all their concerns would be actualized as part of the implementation strategies of the assembly and entreated them not hesitate to prompt the Assembly on any development related issue..

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence is an International annual campaign event which is aimed at advocating for the elimination of violence against women. The day usually begins in 25 November to 10th December annually.