KAB-FAM Haier Legends Night will graced by highlife legends

Eight distinguished Ghanaian highlife veterans and icons, including luminaries such as LEE DODOU, NANA ACHEAMPONG, BEN BRAKO, OFORI AMPONSAH, GYEDU-BLAY AMBOLLEY, CHARLES AMOAH, PAT THOMAS, and GEORGE JAHRAA, will grace the stage at the highly anticipated 2024 edition of KAB-FAM Haier Legends Night on January 1, 2024.

This musical extravaganza, dedicated to promoting the rich heritage of Highlife music in Ghana, promises an unforgettable experience.

In addition to these musical luminaries, the event will showcase surprise acts, adding an element of suspense and excitement to the 7 pm extravaganza, which is poised to attract a distinguished audience of high-profile personalities.

Year after year, the event draws notable figures and dignitaries from various sectors across Ghana, solidifying its status as a premier cultural celebration.

Given the exclusive nature of the affair, tickets are available for VIP and VVIP categories only.

Organizers have streamlined the ticket purchasing process, offering a convenient short code, *713*33*30#, for those eager to secure their seats at this prestigious event.

Don’t miss the chance to immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of Ghana’s highlife legends at KAB-FAM Haier Legends Night 2024.