Kachins – A Tradition of Craftsmanship Opens in Ghana

Kachins, an international brand in fashion with various shops in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Nigeria has landed in the center of the world, Accra Ghana and announced the exciting presence with an exclusive display at the Number One Hotel & Suites, near Danquah Circle off the Oxford Street, Osu RE.

Anil Ramchandani, director of Kachins told the media at the opening of the three day exhibition and experience on the finest Bespoke Tailoring, they especially chose Ghana as a consumer of high quality suits and casual wear; kaftan and agbada which is the current fashion trend in the motherland.

He noted that Kachins products are durable, nice, stylish, sleek, fabulous and for leisure, office, conference and serious meetings and events.

According to Ramchandani, they are coming to create employment for skilled people in the fashion industry and their outfit will fit many executives and classic personalities.

Kachins – A Tradition of Craftsmanship operate mainly from Dubai with many employers in several sections of fashion production.

Among the products on display were materials, buttons, buckets, sandals, shoes, belts, ties, pins, cufflinks, suits, kaftans and books on fashion.

The exhibition, a premium fabric collection, Bespoke tailoring and customization and cocktail was set up by Influencer Hub and supported by the Number One Hotel.