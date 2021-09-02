Kadjebi begins second dose COVID-19 vaccination

Kadjebi District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has begun the vaccination of some 360 people for the second dose and 55 for the first jab by close of day on Wednesday.

Mr. Derick Atitsu, the District Disease Control Officer, disclosed this to Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He entreated Ghanaians to get vaccinated, saying the vaccines were meant to protect and reduce the risk of contracting the coronavirus disease.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine was not the first vaccine to be administered in the country and named polio, measles and yellow fever vaccinations as examples of other vaccines administered earlier.

He said COVID-19 was real and urged the resident to observe the preventive and safety protocols.

For first timers, he said they would feel some abnormality in their system since the vaccine is new to the body system, so they should not panic, but if persisted, then they should seek medical attention.

Mr. Atitsu said everyone was at risk of contracting the deadly coronavirus, be it rich or poor, in the cities or in the rural area, so they must protect themselves and their families against the disease.

Madam Rebecca Justine Abena Okyerwaa Okyere, a second dose beneficiary was thankful to the government, saying for two successive times, she could not travel outside the country because of the second dose she could not take.