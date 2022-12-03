Kadjebi: Chief adjudged overall Best District Farmer

Nana Afrim-Darko I, 41-year-old Kyidomhene of Pampawie Traditional Area, has been adjudged the Overall Best District Farmer for Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He has a 60-acre Maize farm, a 30-acre Cocoa farm, a two-acre Ginger farm, among others.

Speaking at the programme, Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), said there was the need to add value to farm produce to attract the best market and good price.

He said Kadjebi is a major producer of ginger, but unfortunately, the product was being exported without any value addition, thereby affecting income levels of farmers.

Mr. Agbanyo said the district was in the process of having rice factory and that a baseline information had been taken already by the World Food Programme.

He appealed to the residents to guard against bush fires as the dry season approached

Mr. Besa Akpalu, Kadjebi District Director of Department of Agriculture, asked the farmers to be innovative and adapt to new agriculture technology to increase crop yields.

He also advised them to respect the environment by practising good agriculture and agronomic practices.

Nana Afrim-Darko I advised the farmers to avoid over-dependence on Cocoa but rather combine that with other crops in order not to suffer.

Nana Darko, who is also the Oti Regional Security Coordinator, called for the establishment of irrigation dams in the Kadjebi District for all year-round farming to feed the nation.

Ms Dora Adase was declared the District Best Organic Farmer, Ms Josephine Dzaka, Best Processor, Rev. Stephen Afreh, Best Livestock farmer. They took home TV sets, cloth, spraying machines, fridges, and certificates.