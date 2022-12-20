Kadjebi DCE receives award

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and Partners have adjudged Ms Agnes Afua Obour as the 2022 Best Personality and NGO in the Oti region.

Ms Obour, the Coordinator, Network of Communities in Development (NOCID), a Kadjebi-based Women, Girls’ and Child focused Non-Governmental Organisation received the recognition, first of a kind by the Ministry as part of its 16 Days of Activism.

The Award read inter alia “This is presented to Ms. Agnes Afua Obour, Co-Ordinator, Network of Communities in Development as the Best Personality & NGO in the fight Against Domestic Violence in the Oti Region.”

Ms Obour, presenting the award to Mr. Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) in a short ceremony, urged victims of violence cases to gather courage to report such crimes against them to the Police without any negotiations for redress.

She said the NGO which was formed in 2007 to champion for the rights of women and girls had formed Girls’ Clubs in all the Junior High Schools (JHSs) in the Kadjebi District to help them know their rights and educate their peers accordingly.

Ms Obour said they also helped 50 teen mothers to enroll back to school after being pregnant and delivered and that 21 Female Extension Volunteers were also trained in agriculture for them to train other women on good agricultural practices.

Mr Agbanyo, in receiving the award, congratulated her for the recognition, projecting the district and showcasing it to the whole world.

He said the Assembly members and Chiefs of the District would be informed of her success story.

Mr Alhassan Sulemana, the District Co-ordinating Director, said the award was worth more than millions of Cedis and that it should serve as motivation to do more.

He said such gender mainstreaming was important in the district and needed to be encouraged.