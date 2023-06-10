Kadjebi DCE urges residents to plant trees to replace lost forest cover

Mr Wilson Kwami Agbanyo, Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE), has called on the residents of the district, especially those in the lumber business to plant trees to replace the lost forest cover caused by their activities.

He said trees served as source of oxygen for human beings, so any attempt to deplete it is equivalent to destroying the human race.

Mr Agbanyo said these when he planted a tree to commemorate the 2023 Green Ghana Day under the theme: ” Our Forest, Our Health”, at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

The DCE said Kadjebi District could become an Oxygen City if the residents cultivate the habit of planting trees in front of their houses, schools, offices, and backyards and appealed to interested people to visit the Assembly for seedlings for planting.

Mr Eric Fiamordzi, a Magistrate at the Kadjebi Magistrate Court, who graced the occasion, commended the government for the Green Ghana project.

He said planting more trees would help restore the depleted vegetation and pleaded with the residents to plant at least a tree to support the project.

Nana Amanano Mensah II, Adontenhene of Dodi Traditional Area, lauded the effort of government to Green Ghana.

He said it was long overdue as the rate at which forests are depleted was a cause for worry.

Mr Eric Fuanchie Marc, the Technical Officer in-charge of Asato Forest Reserve, said most of the country’s forest cover are being depleted, so there was the need for everyone to plant a tree to replace the lost vegetative cover.

He said the effects of climate change were high, so planting more trees was vital to forestall good oxygen and the area’s rainfall pattern.